Trump blasts Europe for buying energy from Russia

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has criticized European countries with access to seaports for buying Russian energy.

"When you look at what's happened with Europe, they buy a lot of oil and gas from Russia. And as they know, I'm very disturbed by that, because we're helping them, and they're going and buying oil and gas from Russia," Trump said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House, adding that "Hungary is in a different position" because it does not have access to seaports.