Annual inflation in Russia down to 7.89% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down from 8.14% a week earlier to 7.89% from October 28 to November 5, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price situation review.

"During the period from October 28 to November 5, 2025 (nine days), inflation geared down to 0.11%. The price growth rates for foods declined to 0.2%, including for foods except vegetables and fruits - to 0.09%. Fruits and vegetables prices changed by 1.42%," the ministry said.

"In the nonfoods segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.03%, and to 0.16% in the monitored services sector. Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 7.89% as of November 5," the ministry added.