MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on Germany’s plans to curb benefits to Ukrainian refugees.

She recalled that the inflow of Ukrainian young men aged from 18 to 22 to Germany is growing exponentially. "Whereas it was around 20 men in a week in August, in September it exceeded 1,000 and ranged between 1,500 to 1,800 in October," she noted. "In such an environment, Berlin is mulling adjusting the government’s plans to limit welfare payments to Ukrainian nationals. You are responsible ‘for what you have tamed.’ That’s how things are. You in Berlin promised a bright future to Ukrainian citizens. So, be so kind and pay them."

"As an example, I can cite a similar recent decision made by Poland to stop subsidizing those they have lured from Ukraine," Zakharova went on to say. "According to official statistics, there are 1.260 million Ukrainian refugees in Ukraine. Do you know how much was paid to them in Germany in 2024 alone? I hope German nationals, whose money is being stolen by the German government from their pockets, know that. Well, last year German citizens paid 6.3 billion euro to provide for Ukrainian so-called refugees."