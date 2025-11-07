Moldova to buy Lukoil assets for smooth operation of Chisinau Airport — energy minister

CHISINAU, November 7. /TASS/. The Moldovan government will buy out fuel storage facilities from sanctions-hit Lukoil in the Chisinau Airport to ensure its smooth functioning, Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu said on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The governmental council on investments put forward the proposal to buy from Lukoil the fuel storage in the airport, so that the government can take control over the infrastructure and resources of the company. The deadline for this deal is November 17, considering that Lukoil will lose the opportunity to continue operations because Moldova sides with US sanctions," the minister said.

The government turned down the Lukoil’s proposal to sell airport assets to another company "according to national security criteria," he added.

According to the Moldovan government, the Russian company owns approximately 110 out of 570 retail sites in the country. Lukoil-Moldova subsidiary is also an importer and a wholesaler of petroleum products and owns a portion of infrastructure of the Chisinau Airport.

In October 2025, the US Department of the Treasury included Lukoil into its sanction list.