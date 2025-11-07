Trade turnover between Russia, China down 9.5% in January-October — customs

BEIJING, November 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China fell by 9.5% in January-October 2025 year-on-year to $183.24 bln, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.

The overall decline in trade turnover by 9.5% was due to a drop in both Chinese exports to Russia by 6.7% to $82.07 bln, and imports of Russian goods to China by 12.6% to $101.17 bln, according to statistics.

China's total foreign trade volume for the period reached $5.24 trillion. China's overall exports grew by 5.3% to $3.08 trillion, while imports gained 2.7% to $2.15 trillion.