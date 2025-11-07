Gunvor withdraws offer to acquire Lukoil's foreign assets

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. International oil trader Gunvor has announced withdrawal of its offer to purchase Lukoil's foreign assets following the US Department of the Treasury's refusal to grant it a business license.

"The Treasury Department statement about Gunvor is fundamentally misinformed and false. <…> We welcome the opportunity to ensure this clear misunderstanding is corrected. In the meantime, Gunvor withdraws its proposal for Lukoil’s international assets," according to a statement posted by Gunvor on social media X.

The US Treasury Department previously stated that it did not intend to grant Gunvor a license to conduct business and generate profits until the conflict in Ukraine was resolved. The department did not specify which license it was referring to. It also claimed that Gunvor was controlled by Russia.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury added Lukoil and its subsidiaries to a new package of American sanctions. In mid-October, the UK also added Lukoil to its sanctions list. However, the US restrictions do not apply to transactions with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and Tengizchevroil, while the UK sanctions do not apply to the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan and the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea.

After that, Lukoil announced that, in connection with the introduction of restrictive measures against the company and its subsidiaries, it intended to sell its international assets. Lukoil received an offer from Gunvor to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns the Russian company's foreign assets.