Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session on Thursday

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing growth in its key indices at the start of the main trading session. The yuan, after strengthening earlier in the morning, has shifted to a downward trend.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.44% to 2,557.84 points, while the RTS index also increased by 0.44% to 992.47 points. The yuan was rising by 4.05 kopecks to 11.431 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had slowed its gains to 2,556.06 points (+0.37%), and the RTS index stood at 991.79 points (+0.37%). At the same time, the yuan had turned to decline, trading at 11.38 rubles (-1.1 kopecks).