Passenger traffic of Russian airlines down 2.6% in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of Russian airlines totaled 84 mln in January - September 2025, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

The regulator informed earlier that the passenger traffic of Russian air carriers stood at 86.2 mln people in January - September 2024. Accordingly, the passenger flow over nine months of this year dropped by 2.6% on an annualized basis.

"The passenger traffic of Russian airlines added 0.7% on international routes to 20.4 mln people. The figure edged up by 7.3% to 13.1 mln people to destinations outside the CIS. The international passenger traffic of Russian airports had a more significant increase, by 8.2% to 38.5 mln people," the regulator informed.

According to the air transport authority, Russian airlines carried 63.3 mln people domestically, which is 3.8% lower than the figure for the like period of the last year. The segment of transportation within regions grew by 0.1% to 2.1 mln passengers. The seat occupancy metric added 0.1 percentage point to 89.6%.

"The list of the top five airlines by the number of passengers carried remained unchanged. These are Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya and Ural Airlines. Their share accounted for 70.1% of total transportation," the regulator added.