Lithuania to stop transit of Lukoil, Rosneft cargo to Kaliningrad region

VILNIUS, October 31. /TASS/. The Lithuanian state-owned enterprise Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will stop transiting cargo from the Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft to the Kaliningrad region, Russia’s exclave on the Baltic Sea, the railway company announced.

"After the end of the transition period envisaged for the completion of agreements involving Lukoil and Rosneft, both of which are subject to UK and US sanctions, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai will no longer transport their cargo," the state-owned enterprise said.

The company stressed that it has no direct contacts with Lukoil and Rosneft, their products are transported through Lithuania by freight forwarding companies.

Vilnius is joining the US sanctions. On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their 34 subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The United States believes the restrictions are intended to pressure Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.