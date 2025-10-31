China actively promoting green trade with BRICS countries — vice minister of commerce

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are making active efforts to promote green trade with BRICS countries, as well as at other important multilateral cooperation platforms, Li Chenggang, Senior Chinese trade negotiator, Vice Minister of Commerce, said.

"We actively participate in global governance in the area of green trade, in discussions of green development issues at such important international forums as G20, BRICS, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and we actively share practical experience and offer China’s projects," he told a press conference.

The framework initiative proposed by the People's Republic of China for international trade and economic cooperation in the field of digital economy and green development has already received a positive response from more than 50 countries, the official added. "At the same time, we are conscientiously fulfilling our obligations to reduce duties in accordance with the APEC list of environmental goods, and as scheduled, we are reducing tariffs on the goods listed there to a level below 5%. Moreover, we have included provisions on green trade in the memoranda of understanding on deepening bilateral cooperation in trade facilitation that have been signed with countries such as South Africa," he said.

The transition to an ecological model is "an important development trend, a stimulus for global economic growth," though this process faces challenges due to unilateral actions and protectionism by individual states, Li Chenggang said, adding that "against this backdrop, China consistently pursues openness and cooperation and actively participates in global environmental governance."

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Informal Meeting in South Korea’s Gyeongju, stated that Chinese authorities would implement digitalization methods in cross-border trade in the process of economic cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing will remove barriers and expand international cooperation in the field of environmentally friendly industries, including the mining sector, as well as in alternative energy, he added.