Central Bank digital currency being developed as alternative to SWIFT — expert

ISTANBUL, October 31. /TASS/. Work is underway to replace payment models of SWIFT and others with a much more convenient digital currency system via the central banks, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, noting that the idea of creating a digital BRICS currency has as yet not materialized.

"Let’s remember that the idea of creating the digital currency of BRICS member-countries was proactively discussed during Russia’s presidency in BRICS. The project was called BRICS Bridge. It has not been finalized yet. We see nevertheless that our partners, including the People’s Republic of China, are working on similar projects. Traditional instruments like SWIFT are beginning to be replaced with digital currencies through central banks.

This model is already working, leading to a streamlined transaction process, he noted.

"These transactions go through in a few seconds. Countries of the Gulf and Southeast Asian countries have already joined the Chinese digital yuan platform also. Ergo, we are seeing not merely the digitization of some old tools and mechanisms in the financial and banking sphere but essentially the creation of new digital platforms that may change the paradigm of cross-border trading and financial operations," Shokhin added.