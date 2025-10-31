India, Russia discuss military-technical cooperation across all service branches

NEW DELHI, October 31. /TASS/. India and Russia have discussed issues of interaction in the sphere of military-technical cooperation across all service branches of the armed forces, as well as prospects for joint research and development work, the Department of Defense Production of the Indian Defense Ministry reported following the 23rd meeting of the working group of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

The group's meeting was held in Moscow under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Head of the Indian military department, Sanjeev Kumar, and the First Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Andrei Boitsov.

"Discussions were held on issues related to military-technical cooperation between the three branches of the armed forces, as well as research and development," the Indian Defense Ministry emphasized. A protocol was signed following the meeting, outlining the directions for further interaction, as well as measures to strengthen partnership and mutually develop the defense industries of the two countries.