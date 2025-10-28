Gazprom reports rising domestic demand for its small-scale LNG

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Domestic demand for Gazprom’s small-scale LNG is growing, with sales by the company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures doubling over the past year, the holding said in a statement.

"Demand for Gazprom’s small-scale LNG in the domestic market continues to increase steadily. The volume of sales by Gazprom Group’s subsidiaries and joint ventures in 2024 nearly doubled compared with 2023 - from 23,200 tons to 45,700 tons. These volumes were produced by ten small-scale LNG plants located across the country, from the Kaliningrad to Primorsky Region," the company said.

Gazprom also highlighted the successful operation of its natural gas liquefaction complex in the Amur Region. The facility supplies fuel to a gas boiler plant in the Amurselmash neighborhood of the city of Belogorsk, to vehicles transporting products of Gazprom’s Amur Gas Processing Plant, and to buses serving the nearby Amur Gas Chemical Complex, which is currently under construction. Given the growing regional demand for LNG, Gazprom plans to expand production capacities.

In addition, Russian research and production organizations are developing advanced LNG equipment commissioned by Gazprom.