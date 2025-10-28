First Russian-Venezuelan business forum opens in Caracas

CARACAS, October 28. /TASS/. The first business forum "Russia and Venezuela Are Strategic Partners" with the participation of more than 500 entrepreneurs has opened in Caracas.

The unique platform for the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries and the exchange of advanced technologies is organized with the support of the Rostec State Corporation, the High-level Intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan Commission and the Russian-Venezuelan bank Eurofinance Mosnarbank.

Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed the forum participants on behalf of President of the Bolivarian Republic Nicolas Maduro. She emphasized the leading position of Russia and Venezuela in the oil and gas industry and noted the successful development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Russian ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS at the opening of the forum that "today's meeting of the business circles of Russia's and Venezuela's strategic partners, who are under intense political and economic pressure from Western countries that have exhausted the opportunities for fair competition on the global market, is a clear signal of our common and unshakeable confidence in the promising prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation. This platform will fully contribute to the expansion of the network of commercial contacts, the establishment and strengthening of long-term business ties."

"We expect that the forum will become a platform for promoting Russian products and technologies, and will help Russian companies take a more confident position in Venezuela. This will not only increase export volumes, but also increase the recognition of Russian brands," Viktor Kladov, head of the Russian delegation at the business forum, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Rostec State Corporation, told TASS. "Active cooperation between Russian and Venezuelan companies should lead to the launch of joint projects in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other industries."

On economic cooperation

The forum is attended by government representatives and leading companies from both countries interested in developing bilateral projects. The focus will be on various industries, including energy, mechanical engineering, IT technology, logistics, and agriculture.

Russia will present popular advanced technologies and products. Russian enterprises are ready to offer a wide range of products, including civilian helicopters, trucks, energy equipment, medical devices and other equipment.

It is planned to explore the investment opportunities of the Bolivarian Republic and the potential of local producers. During the negotiations, issues of increasing supplies of Russian equipment and tourism cooperation will be discussed.

The organizers of the business forum expressed confidence that it would give a new impetus to the development of bilateral trade, allow for the exchange of experience and the introduction of modern technological solutions that meet the interests of both countries.

Besides the business part of the two-day forum, a cultural and sports program is planned – an esports tournament between the teams from Russia and Venezuela, an exhibition of digital works by contemporary Russian and Venezuelan artists, and a tasting of Russian cuisine prepared by chefs from Russia.

The business forum opened after Russia ratified the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation with Venezuela, which was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 27. The agreement expands cooperation between the two countries in the political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transport, communications, as well as in the field of security, countering terrorism and extremism.