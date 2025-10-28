TGC-1’s power generation down 3.9% to 21.5 bln kWh in first 9 months of 2025

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. TGC-1’s power plants produced 21.5 bln kWh of electricity in January-September 2025, representing a 3.9% decline compared to the same period in 2024, according to the company’s statement.

"The volume of electricity produced by the TGC-1 group, including its subsidiary, in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 21,505.8 mln kWh, showing a 3.9% decrease compared to the corresponding figure in 2024," the company noted.

Electricity generation at TGC-1’s thermal power plants decreased by 0.9%, while hydroelectric generation fell by 7.2% due to low water levels in the regions where the company operates during the reporting period.

Heat output dropped by 3.6%, reaching 16.411 mln Gcal. The decline was attributed to climatic factors, the statement said.

TGC-1 is a leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat in Russia’s Northwest region. The company operates 52 power plants across four Russian regions: Saint Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, and the Leningrad and Murmansk regions. Its installed electric capacity is 6.9 GW, and thermal capacity is 13,500 Gcal/h.