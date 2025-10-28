Russian tourism industry sees no high demand for travel to Myanmar after visa cancellation

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. There will be no surge in Russian demand for travel to Myanmar after the visa cancellation, the Union of Travel Industry quoted the ITM Group tour operator as saying.

"There is limited interest in tours to the country. And we do not expect a surge in demand for Myanmar due to the cancellation of visas, as we did not expect it after the launch of regular flights to Myanmar from Novosibirsk, since demand for the destination even from the capital region is sporadic," it said in a statement.

It said that Myanmar is not yet ready to compete with the neighboring countries, especially with Vietnam, which may become the top country for Russians’ Asian travels this season.

However, the opening of direct flights from Moscow may change the situation, making travel more comfortable. "But even in this case, a large-scale positive advertising campaign will be required for positive dynamics in the direction," the ITM Group believes.

Earlier today Russia and Myanmar signed an agreement on mutual abolition of visa requirements on the sidelines of the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.