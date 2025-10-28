Russia may promote digital sovereignty among partner countries

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia possesses the full range of technologies and may advance the concept of digital sovereignty internationally among its partner nations, Head of the Presidential Directorate for Public Projects Sergey Novikov said.

"For many decades, the international security system has been built on the notion of nuclear parity. Yet, if we think about it, far fewer countries today possess digital sovereignty than there are members of the nuclear club <…>. Russia has the complete spectrum of technologies and can promote digital sovereignty at the international level for its partner countries," Novikov said.

He emphasized that today only the United States, China, and Russia possess full-fledged digital sovereignty, encompassing the full diversity of technologies and services that constitute an "integral part of the information space." This list, according to Novikov, includes email and search services, messengers, social networks, and video-hosting platforms.