Sberbank reports IFRS net profit growth to $16.2 bln in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The net profit of Sberbank under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) gained 6.5% year on year in January - September 2025 and reached 1.3 trillion rubles ($16.2 bln), the top Russian bank said.

"The net profit of Sber grew by 6.5% year on year as of the end of nine months of 2025 and totaled 1.3 trillion rubles. The return on equity increased to 23.7%," the bank said.

The net profit of the credit institution amounted to 448.3 bln rubles ($5.6 bln) in the third quarter of this year (+9.04% in annual terms).

The net interest income of the bank surged by 17.3% to 893.6 bln rubles ($11.2 bln) in the third quarter of this year and gained 18% to 2.57 trillion rubles ($32.1 bln) amid the rise in the volume of operating assets.