ANKARA, October 27. /TASS/. The first deliveries of Eurofighter jets to Turkey are scheduled for early 2026, Defense Minister Yasar Guler reported.

"Turkey plans to purchase 12 Eurofighter jets from Qatar, 12 from Oman, and 20 from the United Kingdom. The delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for early next year," the TRT TV channel quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for eight billion pounds ($10.7 billion), the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported. This is the first contract since 2017 for the purchase of UK-made fighter jets.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is manufactured by the pan-European Eurofighter consortium, which includes BAE, Airbus, and Leonardo. Each company manufactures different parts for the aircraft, and each participating country has its own final assembly line. If a country orders aircraft or has concluded an export deal, it assembles them. While the consortium continued to produce fuselages for orders placed by other countries, final assembly took place outside the UK.

According to Turkish observers, this may involve supplying Turkey with fighter jets already in service with the air forces of Qatar and Oman under the Eurofighter agreements with these countries.