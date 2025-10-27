Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $119.4 mln with October 24 settlement

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold Chinese yuan on the domestic market for settlement on October 24, 2025, in the amount of 9.5 bln rubles ($119.4 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with October 23, 2025, settlement amounted to 9.6 bln rubles ($120.6 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts operations for the purchase and sale of foreign currency on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.