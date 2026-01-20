US magazine 'The Ring' nominates Russia’s Bivol for best boxer of 2025 award

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Respected American boxing publication Ring Magazine has nominated Russia’s former undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol for the 2025 Male Fighter of the Year award along with four other boxers.

The other four nominees are US boxers Terence Crawford and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, Naoya Inoue from Japan and British Fabio Wardley.

"Bivol beat Russian rival Artur Beterbiev via majority decision, avenged his lone loss by winning their 12-round rematch and became boxing’s undisputed light heavyweight champ February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) was limited to the crowning achievement of his career in 2025 because back surgery kept him from fighting more than once last year," the magazine described the Russian boxer as it presented the list of nominees.

Bivol, 35, has a professional boxing record of 24 wins (12 by KOs) and one defeat. He holds the titles of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Association (WBA).