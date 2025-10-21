European Commission not going to cut Russian gas supplies to Serbia

PARIS, October 21. /TASS/. The European Commission is not going to cut Russian gas supplies to Serbia, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said when speaking in the European Parliament.

"Yesterday the EU Council adopted its negotiation position on the RePowerEU, which includes for member-states a ban on importing Russian gas from 2028 onwards. This decision does not imply that EU member-states will have to stop transit of Russian gas to third countries, such as Serbia," she said.

"The EU is not cutting any supplies to Serbia," the commissioner said, adding that the European Union supports maximum integration of Serbia with the European energy market and urging to diversify gas supplies.