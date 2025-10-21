Aeroflot supports idea making southern air routes straits

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Aeroflot supports the idea of straightening air routes to the south of the country and the company is ready to increase the number of flights to a number of destinations if such decision is made, CEO of the Russian flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said when speaking at the Council of Federation, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"The decision is not with us but if takes place, we definitely support it. This is because it will provide for releasing additional resources, additional airplanes for increasing transportation volumes, particularly inside the Russian Federation," he said. This will also benefit the economic parameters of these flights in general, the chief executive said.

Flights to all the southern destinations are now being made "with a large additional time margin," Aleksandrovsky noted. The company is ready to consider an increase in the number of flights to certain destinations in case the flight time is reduced.

The effect of making southern routes straighter is estimated at extra five million passengers, the Kommersant news outlet said earlier.