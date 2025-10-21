Russian stock market decline slows amid European plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX2) slowed its decline during the evening trading session, according to trading data.

This trend was noted amid information about the details of the plan being developed by European countries to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

As of 7:00 p.m. Moscow time, IMOEX2 was down 4.25%, to 2,628.11 points. By 7:15 p.m. Moscow time, IMOEX2 had slowed its decline and stood at 2,643.52 points (-3.69%). As of 7:30 p.m. Moscow time, IMOEX2 was at 2,640.62 points (down 3.8%).

Shortly before the close of the main trading session, as of 6:14 p.m. Moscow time, the IMOEX2 had fallen 4.97% to 2,608.42 points, while the RTS Index was at 1,010.12 points (down 4.96%).

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that European countries, together with Kiev, are developing a 12-point plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to them, a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump will oversee the implementation of the proposed plan. The plan includes providing security guarantees to Ukraine, the possibility of its early accession to the EU, and the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia.