World Bank estimates post-war reconstruction of Syria at $216 billion — paper

BEIRUT, October 21. /TASS/. The rebuilding of Syria after a 13-year conflict will cost $216 billion, or 10 times the country's GDP, Saudi newspaper Asharq al Awsat reported, citing a World Bank report.

It estimates the direct physical damage to infrastructure and housing from the 2011-2024 military operations at $108 billion. The provinces of Aleppo, Rif Dimashq and Homs have suffered the most damage and will require major investment in the coming years.

According to the report, the real GDP of the Arab republic fell by 53% from 2010 to 2022, while nominal GDP fell from $67.5 billion to $21.4 billion.

Jean-Christophe Carret, director of the World Bank's Middle East department, told the paper that he was ready to support efforts to reconstruct Syria, despite the enormous damage and problems. "Coordinated actions and a comprehensive, structured program are crucial to assist the Syrian people in the economic recovery and long-term development," he said.

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yasr Barnieh praised the World Bank's research and called on the international community to "help Syria lay the foundation for the prosperity of future generations."