Share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports reaches 85.7%

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Total share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports is 85.7%, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"We have significantly increased settlements in national currencies with friendly countries. According to the latest data from the Bank of Russia, the total share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports is 85.7%," he said.

Meanwhile, Alikhanov specified that in the Asian region, the total share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports was 87.4%, and in African countries, 85.9%. "Overall, the share of ruble-denominated export payments has broken the June record (55.6%) and reached 56.3%," the minister noted.

