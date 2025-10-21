Russia's non-energy exports up by 6% in 9 months of 2025 reaching $111.4 bln — minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia's non-commodity, non-energy exports grew by 6% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $111.4 billion, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"Based on the results of the first nine months of 2025, the volume of non-commodity, non-energy exports amounted to $111.4 billion, representing a 6% increase compared to the same period last year," he said.

Industrial exports totaled $85.4 billion, while agricultural exports totaled $26 billion, he added. At the same time, there has been an increase in deliveries to friendly countries. Over the seven-month period, the volume of non-resource, non-energy exports increased by 7% compared to the same period last year and accounts for more than 84% of total non-resource exports, Alikhanov noted.

"This positive trend will ensure the achievement of the planned volume of non-resource, non-energy exports of $149.2 billion, including $111.4 billion in industrial exports and $37.8 billion in agricultural exports," the minister said.

According to him, friendly countries such as China, India, Turkey, Belarus, Egypt, Brazil, the UAE, and Algeria remained Russia's key partners for January-July of this year. The combined increase in non-resource exports to these countries amounted to more than 19% this year.