Avtovaz may produce about 400,000 cars next year — chief executive

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Avtovaz may produce about 400,000 cars in 2026 on condition that the total new car market in Russia will stand at forecast 1.5 mln units, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"We present [the production plan] for the next year to the board of directors for review and approval. Certainly, we assume the total market volumes that will stand at about 1.5 mln [sold new cars] in 2026. Accordingly, considering the share Avtovaz may hold traditionally and objectively, we see the level will be within 400,000 cars," Sokolov said.

The planned production volume for this year approved by the board of directors is slightly above 320,000 cars "of various modifications, produced at different sites," he added.