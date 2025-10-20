First Russia-UAE business forum to be held in Dubai on December 10

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The first Russia-UAE business forum will be held in Dubai on December 10, the Roscongress Foundation said.

"Cooperation between Russia and the UAE is developing at a steady pace: trade is growing proactively and investment projects in industry and transport infrastructure open new opportunities for the business of the two countries. The Russia-UAE business forum to be held for the first time will be an important step in strengthening economic partnership and will open a new vector of interaction, aimed at expanding mutual opportunities and forming a long-term cooperation platform," adviser to the Russian president Anton Kobyakov said, cited by the foundation.

Representatives of leading companies, investment funds, technology startups and logistical operators of the two countries will take part in the forum, Roscongress informed.

The forum will be held within the framework of the 12th session of the Russia-UAE Commission for Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. Its meeting will also take place on December 10 in Dubai.