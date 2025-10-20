Russia warned Hungary about tit-for-tat measures if its assets are seized — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 20. /TASS/. Hungary received a notice from Russia that the country will take retaliatory measures in case of seizure of its assets in the West with consideration of the position of each individual country, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who had participated in the EU foreign ministers meeting, told reporters in the conversation streamed by M1 television.

The meeting discussed in particular the issue of the possibility of using Russian financial assets frozen in the West in the interests of Ukraine, the minister said. "Obviously, steps will be taken to use the so-called frozen Russian assets. Certainly, we consulted with Russians on this matter and they told us that in case of such decision they would take retaliatory measures with consideration of assessment of the situation for each EU country. It once again underlines extreme danger of touching Russian assets frozen in the European Union," he noted.

The issue of Russian assets is expected to be discussed at the EU summit in Brussels on October 23-24.