Russia will quickly push AI forward owing to huge gas reserves — Gazprom

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia may and can progress swiftly in the artificial intelligence (AI) implementation sphere owing to its resources, including gas ones, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"Gazprom already has fields at present that we operate and will operate until the middle of the next year. Therefore, Russia can afford itself not merely to build datacenters. Russia can afford itself not merely to quickly, efficiently progress in the artificial intelligence sphere —it will do that, it will do that quickly," Miller said.

Implementation of artificial intelligence will result in an increase in electric power consumption by major economic centers of the world by two - three times, the chief executive said. "The demands are seen that it will actually be doubling, tripling of power consumption of leading economic centers. Can all the currently existing economic centers afford that? I do not know. May be not. If the answer is no, then the next words we should pronounce - they will find themselves after some time on the margins of the global economic architecture," he noted.

Russia has all the capabilities for AI development, Miller stressed. "We have fundamentally new capabilities, we have fundamentally new prospects," the chief executive said.

Natural gas is capable of providing for reliability and stability of electric power generation for datacenters, Miller said. "Gas-based power generation has its advantages for datacenters, for big data processing centers. Firstly, this is reliability, stability of natural gas supplies for gas generation and cheapness, which is rather important in such capital-intensive area of our work as construction of datacenters," he added.