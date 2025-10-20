Russian pipeline gas supplies to China up 18.9% in January-September

BEIJING, October 20. /TASS/. Russia exported $7.29 bln worth of pipeline gas to China in January-September, which is 18.9% higher than in the same period last year, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to updated statistics in the agency's electronic system, Russia is the leading supplier of this energy resource to China. China’s customs service has not reported the physical volume of pipeline gas purchased from other countries in recent years.

Following Russia on the list of exporters of this resource to China is Turkmenistan, which for a long time held first place by a wide margin compared to other countries in this indicator. In January-September, pipeline gas supplies from Turkmenistan to China decreased by 12.7% to $6.46 bln, followed by Myanmar ($1.18 bln), Kazakhstan (over $854.7 mln), and Uzbekistan (approximately $629.8 mln).

In September, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China reached $802.2 mln, which $2.4 mln higher than in August.

According to data provided by the General Administration of Customs, China imported pipeline gas worth $21.1 bln in 2024, which is 8.6% higher than in 2023. Supplies from Russia rose by 25% to $8.03 bln.