Gazprom characterizes situation in European gas market as challenging

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The state of affairs of the European gas market is currently challenging, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"If we speak about the situation in Europe, the state of things there, you know, is rather challenging. I would like to note in this regard in the first instance that Europe chose in its time the way of rather strong focus on renewable energy sources, and they even got ahead in some aspects. Several years ago one of the largest European economies proudly stated, trumpeted that electric power needs of the country were fully supported on account of renewable energy sources during the given day. However, an exceptional case occurred just in six months. No sunshine, no wind. The so-called 'Beast from the East,' the Arctic anticyclone. Renewable sources gave zero in the power balance structure," Miller said. Europe lost the "war" against hydrocarbons, the traditional energy sources, he added.

European consumers will pay for everything in case of gas shortage in the European market, Miller noted.