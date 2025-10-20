Gazprom expects new global gas consumption record in 2025 — chief executive

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Global gas consumption in 2025 will exceed last year's levels, Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, adding that consumption is expected to reach 4.7 trillion cubic meters of gas by 2030.

In Russia, natural gas consumption gained 5.2% in 2024, he said, adding that Gazprom also sees overall growth in global gas consumption, which amounted to 4.3 trillion cubic meters by the end of last year.

"This is the highest growth rate in the last ten years among the leading energy resources that shape the global energy sector. I can say that we expect a new record by 2025. I gave you the figure of 4.3 trillion cubic meters - that's the 2024 figure. In 2025, we expect the record to be even higher. And by 2030, global gas consumption is expected to reach 4.7 trillion cubic meters," Miller said.