Share of clean energy in Russia's energy balance to rise to 90% by 2050 — Novak

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The share of clean energy sources in Russia’s energy balance is expected to reach 90% by 2050 in accordance with industry development plans, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The percentage of clean energy will increase from 85 to 90%," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live TV channel.

With the current generation structure, renewable energy sources account for around 2%, nuclear generation accounts for 20%, hydropower generation - for 19%, while gas and coal - for 45% and 15%, respectively, Novak added.

The strategy and general plan for energy development suggest a partial reduction in the share of coal in the energy balance, from 15% to 8-10%, he noted. That said, the share of renewable energy sources is expected to increase from 2% to 8-10% by 2050, and nuclear generation may rise from 20% to 25%. The share of gas generation will remain at approximately 40-45%, the official concluded.