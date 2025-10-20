EU Council approves European Commission proposal to ban Russian gas purchases from 2028

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. - The EU Council approved the European Commission's proposal to ban Russian gas purchases from January 1, 2028. The Council published a statement to this effect on its website.

"The Council today agreed on its negotiating position on the draft regulation to phase out imports of Russian natural gas. <…> This decision includes a ban on the purchase of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia. It is to be implemented in stages, with the full ban coming into effect on January 1, 2028," the statement says.

Now, for this provision to enter into force, it must be approved by the European Parliament.

The document contains a provision prohibiting the conclusion of new contracts from January 1, 2026. "Short-term contracts concluded before 17 June 2025 may continue until 17 June 2026, whereas long-term contracts may run until 1 January 2028," the document says.

The EU Council must now negotiate this provision with the European Parliament, which is insisting on an even more stringent form of this ban, demanding that all Russian gas supplies to EU countries be stopped a year earlier—from January 1, 2027.

This proposal was introduced in the EU Council not under the sanctions framework, but under the EU's trade policy, under which member states' vetoes have already been abolished. Therefore, the decision was adopted by a qualified majority vote, allowing objections from Slovakia and Hungary to be ignored. The European Commission stresses that the ban will be permanent, regardless of the course of the conflict in Ukraine.