Russia has switched to settlements with India, China in national currencies by 90-95%

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia has transferred 90-95% of settlements with China and India to national currencies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"The market itself meets the need for settlements in national currencies. For example, with our friends from China and India, we have already switched to national currencies by 90-95%. This is automatic, without any purpose, because they don't allow settlements in the respective currency, which used to be the hegemonic one," he said.

This process occurred naturally as Western countries do not allow Russia to pay in dollars, Novak said, adding that settlements in national currencies do not hinder trade between countries.