Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $116.1 mln with settlements on October 16

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated October 16, 2025, amounting to 9.4 bln rubles ($116.1 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements dated October 15, 2025, also totaled 9.4 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market within the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.