MOEX Index up 4.4% as morning trading session opens

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker gained 4.4% as morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange on Friday to 2,722.55 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

By 7:15 a.m. Moscow time (4:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had narrowed gains to 4.06% as it traded at 2,713.76 points.

On Thursday evening, the MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by more than 6% during the evening trading session, having surpassed 2,700 points for the first time since September 29, 2025, following the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the Equities and Derivatives markets on January 27.