Russian oil companies mostly use domestic software in operations — Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian oil companies have over the years largely switched over to using domestic software solutions in their business operations, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said at the plenary session of Russian Energy Week.

"If we talk about software for solving oil industry problems, there's also excellent momentum here. If we look at the IT landscape of oil companies, it's currently 84% covered by domestic solutions. This includes all business processes—from geological exploration to refining and the sale of petroleum products. Only 10 years ago, in 2014, the coverage level was only 7%," the company's head said.

He also noted that after two years of work by the Coordinating Council for Import Substitution of Oil and Gas Equipment, only 57 of the 520 critical items for which import dependence existed will remain by the end of the year.

The head of Gazprom Neft acknowledged that while dependence on imported technologies still exists in the energy sector, it does not hamper the implementation of development projects.

"We have certainly managed to ensure technological sovereignty. We may not currently produce absolutely all the technologies and equipment, nor do we have all the software, but, in principle, there are no manufacturing countries in the world that could produce absolutely everything. Our existing dependence on imports remains, but it is not critical. It does not hinder us from ensuring the continuity of our production or implementing development projects," Dyukov said.