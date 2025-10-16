Russia's international reserves hit fresh all-time high of over $729.5 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves increased by $7 billion over the week and reached $729.5 billion as of October 10, 2025, having hit a fresh all-time high, according to the Central Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on October 10, 2025, amounted to $729.5 billion, an increase of $7 billion, or 1.0%, over the week, primarily due to positive revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

As of October 3, Russia’s international reserves totaled $722.5 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.