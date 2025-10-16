Russia can provide investors with reliability, predictability — special envoy

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia can provide investors with reliability and predictability amid unpredictable decisions of certain countries, including on tariffs, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said at the Russian Energy Week forum

"Tariff wars, unpredictability of certain countries, relations with China, they create high risks," Dmitriev said. "Investors, therefore - they look for reliability, they look for predictability. Russia provides a very interesting opportunity [for investors] within the framework of this reliability and predictability," he added.

Russia also has an opportunity to provide energy for datacenters cheaper than in other countries, Dmitriev stressed. "This can be a significant long-term advantage," he added.

