MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The share of Russian gas in Europe's energy balance, although halved in recent years, still remains around 19%, despite EU restrictions. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, speaking at Russian Energy Week.

"They (the EU - TASS) decided to limit Russian gas supplies to European countries. As of today, gas supplies have actually decreased. While Russian gas previously accounted for approximately 44% of Europe's total imports, today, within the overall imports, it remains at approximately 19% In other words, it has halved," he said.

He added that negative trends in the economies of European countries are a direct consequence of their refusal to use Russian gas.

Russia, even under the current circumstances, is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe if such a request is made, Novak noted. "We are witnessing how Europe’s economy is effectively stagnating today. In countries that have refused Russian gas, such as Germany, this has led, among other things, to the closure of gas processing plants and petrochemical facilities," he said.

In response to a question about whether Russia is prepared to increase gas deliveries to the EU if requested, Novak noted, "Russia has always operated on the basis that we are ready and open to dialogue." He added that any increase should occur "on mutually beneficial terms, on a partnership basis."