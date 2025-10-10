Arctic development program's funding for 2026-2028 to make $246 million — minister

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. About 20 billion rubles ($246 million) are planned for implementation of a state program to develop the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in 2026-2028, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"As for the state program for development of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, funding in 2026-2028 is planned at 20 billion rubles," he said at a meeting of the State Duma's Committee on Development of the Far East and Arctic.

The ministry will continue to observe its obligations to investors regarding insurance premiums for employees of the Russian Arctic business residents, he continued. "Here, we can see the growing numbers of business residents and of created jobs. This year, we have reimbursed to 267 business residents their expenses for 10,500 employees, and for 2026 refunds are planned for more than 11,000 employees," the minister said.