Russia’s trade with Central Asia rises by 4% in 2025 — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Central Asian countries rose by 4% in January-July 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-Central Asia summit.

"From January to July of this year, mutual trade [with the Central Asian countries] increased by another 4%. There is a full-scale transition toward the priority use of national currencies in mutual settlements," the Russian leader stated.

Putin also added that the volume of trade between Russia and the countries of Central Asia has surpassed $45 bln. but there remains significant potential for further growth.

"Russia is firmly committed to further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance with your countries, and to deepening mutually beneficial political, economic, and humanitarian ties. In all these areas, we have already achieved truly strong results. For example, last year Russia’s trade turnover with the Central Asian states – the so-called ‘five’ – exceeded $45 bln," the president said.

Overall, he described this as a good result. "But I would like to draw your attention to this: I always cite the following example in such cases – tomorrow Alexander Lukashenko will take part in our work within the CIS framework, and Russia’s trade turnover with Belarus exceeds $50 bln," the Russian leader noted.

Russia’s total investment in the economies of Central Asian countries amounts to $20 bln, and this is insufficient, Putin said. "Russia is one of the leading investors in the economies of the [Central Asian] region’s countries. The cumulative volume of Russian investments exceeds $20 bln. Still, I believe that is rather modest," the Russian leader stated.