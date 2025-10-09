Russian gas supplies to Central Asia rise by 15% in eight months

ST. PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to Central Asia increased by 15% in January-August 2025, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2025).

According to him, the economies of Central Asian countries are expanding rapidly, and forecasts for the next five to six years suggest growth of up to 60%, which will require additional energy resources – particularly gas.

"When we compare the first eight months of 2025 with the same period in 2024, gas supplies from Russia to Central Asia, and I mean specifically Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, rose by 15%. These are significant volumes," Miller noted.

He emphasized that projects within the framework of the large-scale Power of Siberia-2 initiative will serve as catalysts for further growth in gas deliveries to the region.