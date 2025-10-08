Gazprom, Oil and Gas Development Company sign memorandum of understanding

ST. PETERSBURG, October 8. /TASS/. Gazprom and Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding, the Russian gas holding said.

CEO of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Pakistan’s Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik had a working meeting at the forum.

"The parties reviewed promising areas of cooperation in the gas industry. The memorandum of understanding was signed with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (Pakistan) in presence of Alexei Miller and Ali Pervaiz Malik," the Russian gas company said.

The St. Petersburg International Gas Forum is being held on October 7-10.