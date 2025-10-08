Microsoft files two trademark applications in Russia

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Microsoft has submitted two applications with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) for the registration of trademarks, a TASS correspondent has learned.

According to the agency’s database, applications to register the trademarks "Microsoft 365" and "Halo" were filed from the United States on October 3, 2025.

The trademarks are being registered under three classes, which cover electronic equipment, telecommunications, and technical services.

Microsoft announced in March 2022 that it would withdraw from the Russian market and suspend product sales and service provision in Russia.