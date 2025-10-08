US authorized Croatian pipeline operator to supply oil to Serbian NIS by October 15

BELGRADE, October 8. /TASS/. The United States authorized JANAF, the Croatian operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline, to continue feedstock supplies to Serbian NIS hit by US sanctions by October 15.

"JANAF has obtained a license authorizing participation in activities that are customary and necessary for the transportation of oil, for the purpose of completing all activities undertaken under the valid crude oil transportation contract, by October 15, 2025," the press service of the oil pipeline operator said.

"JANAF continues to work actively, in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Croatia and its US legal advisors, on exploring possibilities for finding solutions in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework. At this time, the Company has not received official information that NIS has been granted a license for the aforementioned period," the pipeline operator added.

In early January 2025, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and against Serbian NIS. The company repeatedly received postponements on sanctions from the US since then. On October 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the company had no chances for a new postponement.

Main production facilities of NIS are in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. Majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85%) and Serbia (29.87%).

The JANAF oil pipeline links the terminal of the Croatian port of Omisalj with Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Serbia. Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic said earlier that 95% of oil consumed by Serbia are supplied over this pipeline. He also said that Zagreb expects changes in the NIS ownership structure to bring it out of US sanctions and continue cooperation with the JANAF.