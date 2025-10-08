India interested in digital education solutions from Russia, Moscow government says

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. India is interested in joint digital education solutions with Russia, in particular, in the services of the Moscow Electronic School project, said Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow City Government, Head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations of Moscow and Chairman of the Board of the Business Council for Cooperation with India.

“(Partners from India are interested in - TASS) digital solutions in healthcare and education. Our partners showed particular interest in a product such as the Moscow Electronic School. Today, we are already conducting specific negotiations with a number of states on the possibility of cooperation in this area, especially since India is famous for its video content, which it produces for both secondary and higher education institutions," Cheremin said on the sidelines of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency forum in Kazan.

Cheremin recalled that trade turnover between Russia and India is currently higher than forecast and expressed hope that threats coming from third countries “will not scare our friends.” At the same time, Russian exports from India are significantly higher than imports, Cheremin said, calling for encouraging Indian companies to come to Russian regions. “We will do our utmost to encourage these companies, providing incentives and substantial preferences in our technology parks, technopolises and special zones, of which there are many in Moscow,” he stated.

The Moscow Electronic School is a unified educational platform that brings together teachers and students from schools and some colleges.

Since 2022, the subsystems and digital services of the Moscow Electronic School have served as the basis for regional educational platforms. They are already operating in the Kaluga, Moscow, and Tyumen regions, as well as in the republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan.

About the forum

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

TASS is the forum's information partner.